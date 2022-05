Consent and Authorization for Emergency Treatment

In 2014, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) merged with the University of Wisconsin Foundation to create the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA), a nonprofit, educational, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) Wisconsin corporation. WFAA is legally registered as the University of Wisconsin Foundation (UWF), but it is also referred to as Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) and/or the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA). Any reference to WFAA in this document includes UWF and WAA.

I, and any minor (“the Minor”) who accompanies me (all of whom are referred to together as “I” or “my”), wish to voluntarily participate in WFAA’s Alumni College, which will be held August 28-31, 2022, at the Red Crown Lodge in Woodruff, WI (“Alumni College”). I certify that I have legal authority to agree to this waiver agreement on my own behalf and/or on behalf of the Minor(s).

I authorize WFAA and WFAA’s designated representatives to consent, on my behalf, to any emergency medical/hospital care or treatment to be rendered upon the advice of any licensed physician. I AGREE TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL NECESSARY CHARGES INCURRED BY ANY HOSPITALIZATION OR TREATMENT RENDERED PURSUANT TO THIS AUTHORIZATION.