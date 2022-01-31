Wisconsin Alumni Association Awards Nomination Form

In the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) annually recognizes alumni who demonstrate the ideals of progress, discovery, service, and leadership in extending the positive influence of the university. This year, the awards have been revised to recognize a variety of individual achievements and types of impact. If you know of any UW alumni or supporters who have made a significant impact on their professions, the nation, the world, or the university, please nominate them for one of the following Wisconsin Alumni Association awards.

The deadline to nominate an individual for a WAA award is January 31, 2022. Award selections will be made in the spring and announced in summer 2022.

-->