Wisconsin Alumni Association Awards Nomination Form

Alumni Awards

  • In the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) annually recognizes alumni who demonstrate the ideals of progress, discovery, service, and leadership in extending the positive influence of the university. This year, the awards have been revised to recognize a variety of individual achievements and types of impact. If you know of any UW alumni or supporters who have made a significant impact on their professions, the nation, the world, or the university, please nominate them for one of the following Wisconsin Alumni Association awards.

  • The Luminary Award recognizes significant professional achievement, leadership, service, and/or philanthropy. Alumni within 30 years of graduation who inspire others through their accomplishments in the areas of leadership, discovery, progress, and service qualify for this honor.

  • The Forward Award acknowledges rising stars in various fields who demonstrate the Wisconsin Idea through an emphasis on service, discovery, and progress. Young alumni within 15 years of graduation qualify for this recognition of early-career achievements and positive impact on their professions.

  • The Distinguished Service Award honors donors and those who have had a significant, positive impact on UW–Madison. Non alumni and alumni alike qualify for this award.

  • The Distinguished Alumni Award is WAA’s highest and most prestigious honor. It recognizes professional achievements and impact, leadership, and contributions to the UW or to society over the course of a UW graduate’s career or lifetime.

  • Please complete the following information for the person you are nominating or for yourself if self-submitting:

  • The Wisconsin Idea signifies a general principle: that education should influence people’s lives beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

  • Please attach supporting information here (URLs for web pages or articles; letters of recommendation from colleagues or the nominee’s UW–Madison school, college, or department; résumé; etc.)

