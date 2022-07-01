Wisconsin Alumni Advisory Council Nomination

Call for Nominations

The Wisconsin Alumni Advisory Council (WAAC) is a diverse group of UW–Madison graduates who offer strategic guidance to the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) and share input and perspectives of alumni at large. Nominations are being accepted for alumni to serve a three-year term on the WAAC, beginning July 1, 2022. Deadline for submissions is Friday, February 11, 2022.

Mission Statement

WAA is a division of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Its mission is to promote the welfare of and advance the objectives of the University of Wisconsin–Madison by encouraging the interest, engagement, and support of alumni and friends in the life of the university and with each other.

Composition

The WAAC comprises 25 advisers selected by its nominating committee and the WAA executive director, representing a broad diversity of geography, age, ethnicity, identity, university involvement, areas of expertise, and academic and professional fields. In addition, six ex officio advisers are designated and selected by the executive director to represent key campus constituencies and strategic partnerships. Advisers serve a three-year term with the option of renewing for a second, three-year term.

Criteria

When selecting WAAC members, we look for these attributes and qualities:

Demonstrated passion for UW–Madison and desire to support its continued growth

Understanding of and experience with UW- or WAA-branded engagement programs

Connection with other UW alumni and ability to represent a variety of views and perspectives

Ability to provide well-informed insights and influence for beneficial outcomes

Willingness to advocate on behalf of the university and activate other alumni to do so

Professional or personal expertise and/or lived experience which can inform the work of WAA to support the full alumni community

We expect that WAAC members will:

Commit to proactive and positive support for WAA and UW–Madison

Participate in full-council meetings (typically three annually)

Lend expertise to workgroups, projects, or initiatives outside of regular meetings

Have sufficient time and financial resources to enable active participation, associated travel expenses, and support for important WAA and UW initiatives

Maintain active membership (annual or lifetime) in WAA or in a Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association giving society (1848 Society, Bascom Hill Society, Van Hise Society)

Nomination