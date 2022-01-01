COVID-19 and Alumni Travel

The health and safety of alumni and friends are WAA's top priority. In light of the ongoing pandemic, please see below for the ways our tour operator partners are handling changing destination conditions and travel requirements.

As a reminder, WAA is not a travel agency or tour-operator. Instead, WAA works with tour operators to advertise and provide travel opportunities to the UW community of WAA members, alumni, friends, and family.

Information on Tour Reservations

While the WAA Travel team is available to answer certain questions regarding current reservations, your best resource is the operator of your specific tour:

AHI Travel: 888-462-5831

Gohagan & Company: 800-922-3088

Go Next: 866-655-9884

Odysseys Unlimited: 888-370-6765

Orbridge: 866-639-0079

Premier World Discovery: 877-953-8687

Updates on Health and Safety

Even as travel restrictions continue to be relaxed or removed around the world, health and safety protocols remain important — and traveling during these times can be stressful. Please refer to tour operators’ health and safety protocols using the following links, and see how they’re providing a safe and comfortable environment for travelers.

If you have questions not addressed in these policies, please reach out to the tour operators directly by calling the phone numbers listed above.

In addition, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel safety website for valuable information and answers to frequently asked questions.

Relaxed Cancellation Policies

Because of the pandemic, many of our tour operators and their suppliers have relaxed their cancellation policies and/or final payment due dates for trips in 2022 and 2023. Each tour operator functions differently, so we recommend referring to your specific tour details and cancellation policies in your tour confirmation documents. Please reach out to the tour operator directly (see phone numbers above) with questions about cancellations or final payments.

In the event of a postponed or canceled trip, the tour operator will provide options and next steps per its terms and conditions. WAA is not responsible for any alteration in itinerary, and no refunds, discounts, or damages will be paid by WAA for any reason.

Applying Travel Credits/Vouchers