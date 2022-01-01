Thank you for voting.

Now, Get The Red Shirt™, 14th Edition!

Each one purchased supports student scholarships.

Why Buy The Red Shirt™?

The Red Shirt™, 14th Edition is a collectible must-have for every Badger. This design features Bucky’s famous victory push-ups with bold lettering below. Plus, 25 percent of every sale supports need-based student scholarships, courtesy of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Help make the dream of a UW education possible for new generations — and look good doing it!

Get yours online or at the University Book Store.

Short-sleeved, crew neck, all-purpose tee

100 percent cotton for a soft, comfortable fit

Unisex, bi-blend unisex, and youth styles

Questions about your online order? Please call the University Book Store at 800-993-2665.

