Thank you for voting.

Now, Get The Red Shirt™, 14th Edition!
Each one purchased supports student scholarships.
Why Buy The Red Shirt™?
The Red Shirt™, 14th Edition is a collectible must-have for every Badger. This design features Bucky’s famous victory push-ups with bold lettering below. Plus, 25 percent of every sale supports need-based student scholarships, courtesy of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Help make the dream of a UW education possible for new generations — and look good doing it!
Get yours online or at the University Book Store.
- Short-sleeved, crew neck, all-purpose tee
- 100 percent cotton for a soft, comfortable fit
- Unisex, bi-blend unisex, and youth styles
Questions about your online order? Please call the University Book Store at 800-993-2665.
The Red Shirt™ Terms of Use
Designs included in The Red Shirt™ vote and/or past editions, including the text and graphics, were created exclusively for The Red Shirt™ and are owned by or licensed to The Red Shirt™ and the Wisconsin Alumni Association®. Designs included in The Red Shirt™ vote and/or past editions may not be used, copied, imitated, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, broadcast, displayed, sold, licensed, or otherwise exploited for any purpose whatsoever without the prior written consent of the Wisconsin Alumni Association®.