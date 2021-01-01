In 2014, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) merged with the University of Wisconsin Foundation to create the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA), a nonprofit, educational, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) Wisconsin corporation. WFAA is legally registered as the University of Wisconsin Foundation (UWF), but it is also referred to as Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) and/or the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA). Any reference to WFAA in this document includes UWF and WAA.

I, and any guest that accompanies me (including minors) (“my Guest(s)”) (all of whom are referred to together as “I” or “my”), wish to voluntarily participate in the Class of 1971 50-Year Reunion, which will be held October 14-17, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin (the “Activity”). I certify that I have legal authority to agree to this liability release and waiver agreement on my own behalf and/or on behalf of my Guest(s).

On behalf of myself and my Guest(s), I hereby RELEASE, WAIVE, COVENANT NOT TO SUE, AND FOREVER DISCHARGE WFAA and all WFAA directors, managers, officers, employees, agents, shareholders, members, partners, volunteers, insurers, attorneys, advisors, accountants, parent, affiliates, successors, and assigns (hereinafter collectively "Releasees") FOR ANY AND ALL DAMAGES, COSTS, LOSSES, EXPENSES, DEMANDS, CLAIMS, OR CAUSES OF ACTION for any bodily injury (including, but not limited to, minor injuries such as scratches, bruises, and/or sprains; major injuries such as fractures, internal injuries, joint or back injuries, heart attacks, and/or concussions; or catastrophic injuries such as paralysis or death), property damage, emotional distress, or loss of society that is caused, whether directly, indirectly, or consequentially, including as a result of NEGLIGENCE, by any of the Releasees and that relates to or arises out of my participation in the Activity, including, but not limited to, using the event facilities and any transportation provided to or from the Activity events, traveling to, from, and about Camp Randall Stadium and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, riding the trolley and participating in sightseeing and recreational activities in Madison, and using the pontoon boat and any recreational equipment. For more information about the specific Reunion activities, please see the Class of 1971 50-Year Reunion schedule of events webpage.

I understand such negligence could include the Releasees’ failure to use reasonable care in, without limitation, selecting, training, or supervising vendors, employees, or volunteers; selecting, approving, or maintaining safety procedures or equipment; providing instructions on the use or selection of equipment; providing other instructions; or providing first aid or emergency medical care.

I agree that if any portion of this waiver agreement is held invalid, the balance shall continue in full legal effect.



I acknowledge that I have had the opportunity to review, discuss, ask questions about and negotiate the terms and conditions of this waiver agreement and understand that, if I wish to further discuss any of its terms, I may contact Lizzie Jorgensen at 1-608-308-5459 or lizzie.jorgensen@supportuw.org.