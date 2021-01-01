Welcome, Recent Grads!
When you graduate from UW–Madison, you become part of an alumni community that’s more than 450,000 strong. The best way for proud Badgers to unite and stay connected to the UW is to turn to the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA).
Keep In Touch
Now that you’re a graduate, stay connected to the UW by updating your contact information. It takes only a few minutes to ensure that the university and fellow Badgers feel as close as ever.
Make sure you provide your preferred contact information (including your primary, non-wisc.edu email and mailing address) now.
Congratulations, Graduate!
Now that you’re a full-fledged Badger, here are some important things you’ll want to do:
Show off your alumni pin.
The alumni pin is a rite of passage for UW–Madison graduates. Be sure to pick up your pin during the processional at your commencement ceremony. Wear it proudly for all to see. You’ve earned it!
Activate your complimentary two-year WAA membership.
It’s our way of saying, “Congrats, grad!” Fill out this form so you can start enjoying two years of exclusive Badger benefits and perks — absolutely FREE.
Sign up to get a FREE UW alumni email account.
Get your FREE alumni email account now — and with every email you send, you’ll proudly proclaim that you’re a UW grad! Sign up today for your personal Google Workspace account.
Use your connections.
Take advantage of WAA’s resources — including Badger Bridge — to make connections with other alumni (you’re one of us now!), get advice, and advance your career.
Start having big Badger fun!
Check out your local WAA chapter or affinity group for game-watch parties, volunteerism outings, and other events.
Flaunt virtual backgrounds.
To keep your U-Rah-Rah going, display spirited virtual backgrounds to never feel too far away from your alma mater.
FAQ
WAA Glossary
Alumni — people who have been (but are no longer) registered students at UW–Madison. Graduation is indicated by degree years (e.g., Tommy Thompson ’63, JD’66). For alumni who leave without completing a degree — or for students who have not yet graduated — degree years are marked with an x to indicate when they would have graduated or will graduate (e.g., Lorraine Hansberry x’52).
Affiliate Groups — spirited alumni groups that unite Badgers who participated in the same campus organizations, such as UW band members, house fellows, and more.
Affinity Groups — identity-based communities where alumni can connect, celebrate those who make a difference, support students during their time on campus, and more.
Chapters — geographically based groups that offer local Badgers a variety of social, professional, educational, and philanthropic opportunities to stay connected and make a difference where they live.
One Alumni Place — the visitor center and event space beside Alumni Park on the shore of Lake Mendota. It features seating by a cozy fireplace, a collection of books and artifacts that highlight the alumni experience, a rooftop deck, and an outdoor gathering space with spectacular views of the park and the lake.
Recent Grads — anyone who is within five or six years of graduation. These alumni are often aged 22–28 but may be of any age.
Wisconsin Alumni Student Board (WASB) — a student organization directly associated with WAA, dedicated to linking students past, present, and future. WASB hosts a variety of spirited events and programs throughout the year to connect alumni with current and prospective students.