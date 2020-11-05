Fueling Discovery: Virtual Presentations Begin

MADISON, WI (November 5, 2020) — The Wisconsin Alumni Association is hosting a series of Fueling Discovery programs dedicated to enriching the lives of alumni and friends of UW–Madison. Viewers will gain insights from renowned faculty and alumni experts on a variety of topics.

During the upcoming edition of Fueling Discovery, learn about the fascinating research happening in UW–Madison’s College of Letters & Science (L&S). You’ll enrich your mind with flash talks from some of the UW’s top faculty members, who appeared in the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this year, and hear from L&S dean Eric Wilcots. Topics discussed at this program will include:

Storytelling that helps heal in the wake of disaster

Risk factors that may help demystify schizophrenia

Promising quantum science

Moderator Eric Wilcots is dean of UW–Madison’s College of Letters & Science. His guests will include:

Caroline Gottschalk Druschke, associate professor, UW–Madison Department of English. Druschke directs an interdisciplinary group of researchers at the UW who are working at the intersection of public engagement and freshwater ecosystems. Through a solid foundation in the study of rhetoric, the group builds critical theory and conducts social and ecological research about stream restoration, flooding, watershed-based agricultural conservation, and fisheries management. The group takes a community-based, equity-informed approach to this work.

Diane Gooding, professor, UW–Madison Department of Psychology. Gooding utilizes neurocognitive, psychophysiological, and psychometric techniques in her work. She focuses on risk factors for and indicators of schizophrenia-spectrum disorders and other psychoses, and her instruction interests include adult psychopathology. Gooding is the primary developer of the Anticipatory and Consummatory Interpersonal Pleasure Scale.

Mark Saffman, professor, UW–Madison Department of Physics. Saffman’s research focuses on atomic physics, quantum computing with neutral atoms, quantum optics, entanglement, nonlinear optics, solitons, and pattern formation. In addition to his roles as UW–Madison professor and principal investigator, he is chief scientist for quantum information at ColdQuanta, a pioneer in the development of commercial products used in ultracold-atom quantum devices and research.

When: Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. CST

Where: Fueling Discovery at uwalumni.com/event/fueling-discovery/

Fueling Discovery is a partnership among the Wisconsin State Journal, UW–Madison College of Letters and Science, and Wisconsin Alumni Association.