Wysco Festival is a change from the routine.

Held on an easily accessible lake with a well-documented history, the urban skyline and frozen water encourage you to bundle up, hunker down, and engage with the Badger-minded.

H.E.R.

Adele

Pearl Jam

Pitbull

YUNGBLUD

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

REO Speedwagon

Incubus

Luke Bryan

Flogging Molly

One Direction

OutKast

Lil Uzi Vert

Sia

DJ Khaled

Alicia Keys

Young the Giant

Your weekend-long experience at Wysco Festival is more than music. For the academic, join our half-day campus excursions. For those who’d like to make the experience even more Instagrammable, book a shanty at the Wysco Ice Club or a VIP table to the left of the main stage (limited view).

Kickoff Brat Fry

Each Thursday evening at Wysco Festival, you can join our WyscoWhoopers for a shoreside brat fry. Enjoy a stunning winter sunset (around 4 p.m.), a Wisconsin menu, and a PBR toast to celebrate the weekend to come.

Shanty @ Wysco Ice Club

Secure a shanty for a full or half day and watch the snow blow by while enjoying beverages shoreside at the Wysco Ice Club.

What is Wysco Festival?

Wysco Festival is a two-weekend­–long festival taking place on frozen Lake Mendota, just literal minutes away from the Terrace, with an all-star cast of performers, alumni influencers, and thought leaders attending.

What is the weather like on Lake Mendota in January?

Gorgeous — it’s really one of the best times of the year to be on the lake.

How many people will be on the lake? Is there a limit?

Due to security reasons, we cannot release exact numbers. But it’s a lot.

Are meals included in the cost?

You have the option to add meal packages to your ticket (additional cost). Details are being worked out and will be announced upon your departure from the event.

What amenities are available in the tents, shanties, and airboats?

Amenities will be announced on a rolling basis as we figure them out. Expect some trial and error.

How will I pay for things on the lake?

Wysco Festival is a cashless festival. However, we suggest that you bring several forms of legal tender with you. You know, just to be safe.

What other activities will be available on the lake?

We’re working on it.

Who can I contact if I have more questions?