Ws in Memorial Union

Memorial Union has, perhaps, one of the most appropriate nicknames of any campus locale: campus’s living room. It’s a place that feels warm, welcoming, and bursting with Badger spirit. You can find Wisconsin insignia just about everywhere, but what’s truly remarkable is the variety of Ws painted, stitched, and affixed to the 91-year-old building’s walls. Here are some of our favorite Memorial Union Ws. Can you guess where in the building each of them is located? Hover over the photo for the answer.