Wisconsin Union Mugs

Your friend might’ve missed the mugs, because they’re now green instead of red. Available for $3.08 at Wisconsin Union Delis, Essentials and Corner stores, the mugs were redesigned last year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the refill program. The new 16-ounce, travel-style mugs feature a Union sunburst logo and note of appreciation to loyal customers: “Thanks to your support, the campus recycling effort continues to grow. Your action today creates a healthy environment tomorrow.” Mug owners get a discount on refills of most beverages, including milk, juice, soda, tea, hot chocolate and coffee — and the satisfaction of knowing they’re helping to save the earth, one mug at a time.