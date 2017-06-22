Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Advocacy

>

Wisconsin lawmakers advance bill to suspend or expel students who disrupt campus speakers

Wisconsin lawmakers advance bill to suspend or expel students who disrupt campus speakers

Matt Rogge
June 22, 2017
Advocacy >

Following a series of incidents in which conservative speakers have been disrupted on campus at the UW and across the nation, the state Assembly passed legislation to discipline students who try to shut down or disturb free speech.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW–Madison Alumni Petition Governor Evers and Legislature

More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News Releases,
News
story

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects ...

Read More >
Advocacy,
Campus Places & Spaces,
News