Wisconsin Ideas New York City

Pope Francis’s visit wasn’t the only thing to rock New York City on September 24. Nearly 400 University of Wisconsin – Madison alumni gathered at Wall Street’s Cipriani for the third installment of Wisconsin Ideas: Let The World Know.

Attendees of the New York City event visited with more than 20 UW administrators, deans, and directors. Chancellor Rebecca Blank spoke to the audience, and announced the new $28 million gift from Jerome and Simona Chazen, which will support art education.

Alumni got a firsthand look at how the Wisconsin Idea is being put into action with six interactive learning stations. At one, Professor Francis Halzen of the physics department shared a glimpse into the origins of black holes, exploding stars, and other cosmic phenomena with the IceCube project. Another featured Forward under 40 award winners Gabriel Stulman ’03 and Jonny Hunter ’05, MPA’11, who discussed how their Wisconsin Experiences kicked off their culinary careers.

Wisconsin Ideas showcases innovations that are happening every day at UW-Madison, as well as the legacy that our great university is building. But don’t take our word for it.

Here’s what some Badgers said of their experience:

“Acknowledging the amazingly generous donors was inspiring, and raised awareness of the need for meaningful support and the commitment to continued excellence. Great job!”

“I've always felt [that] the combination of university culture, interesting history, and diversity of offerings provides students with a unique learning and social environment.”

“It was nice to connect with the faculty and hear about what is happening on campus.”

“Great energy — wonderful to be surrounded by so many with shared positive experiences.