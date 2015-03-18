Wisconsin Ideas: Let the World Know

Groundbreaking advances in Alzheimer’s research. The promise of more healthful living through virtual reality. The secrets and science of prize-winning Wisconsin cheese. And why Wisconsin’s legacy always makes UW-Madison feel like home.

More than 300 alumni, donors, fans and friends in Naples were inspired by these insights and innovations — just a few of the world-class Wisconsin Ideas moving forward at today’s University of Wisconsin.

For many, talks with student and faculty scholars about education, research and service — combined with Madison’s best flavors and flair — brought back fond memories of days on campus. (And there’s nothing like Babcock ice cream and the sway of “Varsity” to bring out the spirit in every Badger generation.)

[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]

What Badgers said about this special evening:

“All of the deans, the wonderful speakers, and your special team of representatives were very impressive. That was really special. … I especially loved the cheese with honey and the Babcock ice cream. The message was one of excellence. Very informative. At one point I thought you had forgotten “Varsity,” but you remembered.”

“Extremely good program. Very excited about the happenings at the U. ... Got a little history, met a few alums, and enjoyed the Babcock ice cream!”

Reflections on the University of Wisconsin:

“How could one not recommend a school that is so forward thinking in its approach to finding a place in the worlds of today and tomorrow? I had such a fabulous experience there in the 60s …. I am proud of the research accomplishments of the faculty and have enjoyed my interactions with the current leadership of my school [School of Human Ecology]. Wish I could be a student all over again!”

“The quality of academics is world class. Student life and sporting events are unparalleled. It’s just the best institution, period.”

Wisconsin Ideas