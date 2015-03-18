Wisconsin Ideas: Let the World Know

Groundbreaking advances in Alzheimer’s research. The promise of more healthful living through virtual reality. The secrets and science of prize-winning Wisconsin cheese. And why Wisconsin’s legacy always makes UW-Madison feel like home.
More than 300 alumni, donors, fans and friends in Naples were inspired by these insights and innovations — just a few of the world-class Wisconsin Ideas moving forward at today’s University of Wisconsin.
For many, talks with student and faculty scholars about education, research and service — combined with Madison’s best flavors and flair — brought back fond memories of days on campus. (And there’s nothing like Babcock ice cream and the sway of “Varsity” to bring out the spirit in every Badger generation.)
What Badgers said about this special evening:
“All of the deans, the wonderful speakers, and your special team of representatives were very impressive. That was really special. … I especially loved the cheese with honey and the Babcock ice cream. The message was one of excellence. Very informative. At one point I thought you had forgotten “Varsity,” but you remembered.”
“Extremely good program. Very excited about the happenings at the U. ... Got a little history, met a few alums, and enjoyed the Babcock ice cream!”
Reflections on the University of Wisconsin:
“How could one not recommend a school that is so forward thinking in its approach to finding a place in the worlds of today and tomorrow? I had such a fabulous experience there in the 60s …. I am proud of the research accomplishments of the faculty and have enjoyed my interactions with the current leadership of my school [School of Human Ecology]. Wish I could be a student all over again!”
“The quality of academics is world class. Student life and sporting events are unparalleled. It’s just the best institution, period.”
Wisconsin Ideas
