The Wisconsin Idea Lives On

You’ve probably heard a lot about the Wisconsin Idea lately. It’s a simple idea: that education should influence people’s lives beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is bringing the Wisconsin Idea to life for UW-Madison alumni and friends throughout the nation through a series of extraordinary, live, interactive experiences called Wisconsin Ideas: Let the World Know. These are evenings of discovery, of stories celebrating Wisconsin, of the passion for sifting and winnowing ideas.

Wisconsin Ideas: Let the World Know Arrives in Milwaukee

On Thursday, June 11, several hundred Milwaukee-area alumni and friends will be able to visit our interactive stations to experience demonstrations that highlight the innovations coming out of some of the UW’s research laboratories. For example, attendees will be able to play learning games that illustrate the cutting-edge work being done on campus with video games and neuroscience. We’ll also serve food products that have been developed and made on campus.

In addition, attendees will be able to meet and mingle with university scientists, professors, administrators, athletes, coaches, athletic director Barry Alvarez, Distinguished Alumni Award winners Herbert H. (Herb) Kohl and Allan H. (Bud) Selig, and other Wisconsin luminaries.

Milwaukee-Event Highlights

Former Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer Mark Tauscher will serve as the emcee for the evening. After dinner, the Wisconsin Alumni Association will present Distinguished Alumni Awards to Herbert H. (Herb) Kohl and Allan H. (Bud) Selig.