Winner announced in 11th annual Red Shirt vote

R-E-L-A-X — Lounging Bucky is the winner.

April 30, 2018
The Red Shirt 11th Edition

MADISON, Wisconsin (April 30, 2018) — He’s looking calm, cool, collected, and a little sassy. What else would you expect? Lounging Bucky is the winner of the voting to determine the design for the 11th Edition of The Red Shirt™.

Almost 12,000 UW–Madison alumni, students, and friends overwhelmingly chose this laid-back Bucky as this year’s must-have tee during our online voting event. For more information, go to uwalumni.com/shop/theredshirt.

Lounging Bucky goes on sale on August 1. You can purchase this Badger fashion statement at any University Book Store location or order one online through our new UW Alumni Store at uwalumnistore.com.

Every purchase of The Red Shirt is an expression of Badger pride and a real act of support for students on campus. That’s because every shirt sold raises money for the Great People Scholarship program.

Media Information

Contact: Tod Pritchard, tod.pritchard@supportuw.org, 608-609-5217, @WisAlumni

