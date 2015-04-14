Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Advocacy

>

What does the UW mean to the state’s economy?

What does the UW mean to the state’s economy?

The short answer is $15 billion, but there’s much more to the story. The UW affects the Wisconsin economy through direct employment, fostering start-ups, research spending, supporting outstanding hospitals and producing graduates.

Rebekah Hunt
April 14, 2015
Advocacy >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW–Madison Alumni Petition Governor Evers and Legislature

More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News Releases,
News
story

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects ...

Read More >
Advocacy,
Campus Places & Spaces,
News