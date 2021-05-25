Skip Navigation

It’s What Badgers Do: Max Bock-Aronson ’13

May 25, 2021

When the world went looking for the ultimate fac emask, College of Engineering grad Max Bock-Aronson and his company, Breathe99, had a solution. Bock-Aronson's B2 mask was so revolutionary, Time magazine named it as one of the best inventions of 2020. However, the mask almost didn’t happen, and his company almost went out of business.

