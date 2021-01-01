What a fantastically relevant question! As it happens, today is the anniversary of WHA — the AM radio stationed licensed to UW–Madison and the flagship station for Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Ideas Network” — receiving its call letters. Prior to January 13, 1922, the station had been broadcasting as 9XM since 1917. Among the earliest broadcasters was Professor Edgar “Pop” Gordon ’27. As UW journalism professor Jack Mitchell happily reports, “WHA is alive and well.” If you’re in the Madison area, you can tune into 970 AM; for those reading from afar, you can find the program schedule and listen online.