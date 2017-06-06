Skip Navigation

“We’re just not ready:” Wisconsin lawmakers push budget vote back

Matt Rogge
June 06, 2017
The Joint Finance Committee pushed back its vote to approve the state budget, citing inability to come to a consensus on UW System tuition. Some lawmakers wish to continue the four-year freeze, while other want to see a decrease in tuition.
