Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Badger Insider

>

Well Red and White

Well Red and White

Solve the puzzle and put Bucky’s statue back together.

John Allen
November 01, 2021
Badger Insider >

On behalf of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, we wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday season — and thank you for your UW passion and pride. Here’s to abundant health, happiness, and Badger spirit in the new year. As you celebrate this holiday season, see if you can solve our puzzle. Slide the tiles (don’t slip on the ice!) and try to reconstruct the Well Red Bucky statue.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Assigned Reading: David P. Fields

To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Assigned Reading,
News
story

Veterans Day: One Day for Centuries of Service

Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
News