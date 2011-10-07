Welcome to the Big Ten!

Skip Navigation

The night before the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s first football game in the Big Ten Conference, we wanted to welcome Husker alumni and friends to Wisconsin and show them how Badgers have a good time!

Kate Kail Dixon '01, MA'07
October 07, 2011
The night before the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's first football game in the Big Ten Conference, we wanted to welcome Husker alumni and friends to Wisconsin and show them how Badgers have a good time! Here are a few of our favorite moments from this fun and festive inaugural meeting at the Alumni Lounge on September 30, 2011.

WAA CEO and President Paula Bonner MS'78 poses with Bucky and Herbie as she welcomes UW-Madison and Nebraska alumni and friends to our Alumni Headquarters on the shores of Lake Mendota.
Both Bucky Badger and Herbie Husker have a lot of love for past WAA Board Chair Regina Millner JD'85, MS'91.
A warm welcome from the dairy state to the cornhusker state! Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker exchanges gifts with Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman, and the state leaders declare Oct. 1, 2011 &quot;Wisconsin-Nebraska Big Ten Football Day.&quot;
Not even Husker fans can resist the swinging sounds of our UW Marching Band!
