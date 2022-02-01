Worth a Thousand Words: Put Your Records On

If you’ve ever heard a song and said, “Oh, this takes me back,” you know the power of music and memory. Some of our strongest musical memories are formed during our college years: from the songs that bumped in every bar on Friday nights, to the tunes that crackled through your Walkman on your way to class, to even the ambient music of your favorite off-campus café. Gone are the days of literal mixtapes (cassettes, anyone?), but today’s students still make their own mixes for every occasion — and because they’re all online, we can enjoy them, too! To celebrate Black History Month, we’re sharing some playlists — curated by the UW’s own Black Cultural Center (BCC) — that feature songs by some of the greatest Black musicians of our time, as well as some you may be enjoying for the first time.