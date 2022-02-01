If you’ve ever heard a song and said, “Oh, this takes me back,” you know the power of music and memory. Some of our strongest musical memories are formed during our college years: from the songs that bumped in every bar on Friday nights, to the tunes that crackled through your Walkman on your way to class, to even the ambient music of your favorite off-campus café. Gone are the days of literal mixtapes (cassettes, anyone?), but today’s students still make their own mixes for every occasion — and because they’re all online, we can enjoy them, too! To celebrate Black History Month, we’re sharing some playlists — curated by the UW’s own Black Cultural Center (BCC) — that feature songs by some of the greatest Black musicians of our time, as well as some you may be enjoying for the first time.
Home
>
Worth a Thousand Words: Put Your Records On
Worth a Thousand Words: Put Your Records On
Related News and Stories
Carol Hand ’83, MS’84, PhD’03, a resident of Duluth, Minnesota, and a member of the Sokaogon Ojibwe Community, is a teacher, author, and advocate w...
Founded by a handful of Chican@ students in 1986, La Colectiva Cultural de Aztlan was a student organization active at the UW until the early 2000s...
Jessica Gomez x’22 dreamt of becoming a lawyer, though she didn’t know where to start.
SantaLucia Hernandez joined her high school debate team, she didn’t know anything about the extracurricular — let alone that it could turn into a c...
Few people know as much about the Black experience at UW–Madison as Harvey Long does.
David O’Connor ’05, MS’13 learns best through stories. Wisconsin’s students might, too.
Carol Hand ’83, MS’84, PhD’03, a resident of Duluth, Minnesota, and a member of the Sokaogon Ojibwe Community, is a teacher, author, and advocate w...
Founded by a handful of Chican@ students in 1986, La Colectiva Cultural de Aztlan was a student organization active at the UW until the early 2000s...
Jessica Gomez x’22 dreamt of becoming a lawyer, though she didn’t know where to start.
SantaLucia Hernandez joined her high school debate team, she didn’t know anything about the extracurricular — let alone that it could turn into a c...
Few people know as much about the Black experience at UW–Madison as Harvey Long does.
David O’Connor ’05, MS’13 learns best through stories. Wisconsin’s students might, too.
Carol Hand ’83, MS’84, PhD’03, a resident of Duluth, Minnesota, and a member of the Sokaogon Ojibwe Community, is a teacher, author, and advocate w...
Founded by a handful of Chican@ students in 1986, La Colectiva Cultural de Aztlan was a student organization active at the UW until the early 2000s...
Jessica Gomez x’22 dreamt of becoming a lawyer, though she didn’t know where to start.
SantaLucia Hernandez joined her high school debate team, she didn’t know anything about the extracurricular — let alone that it could turn into a c...
Few people know as much about the Black experience at UW–Madison as Harvey Long does.
David O’Connor ’05, MS’13 learns best through stories. Wisconsin’s students might, too.