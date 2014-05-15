Waterways and Canals of Holland and Belgium

Skip Navigation

Explore the spectacular waterways of the Netherlands and Belgium with our WAA travelers! They cruised the scenic ring of canals in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and admired beautiful arrangements of Dutch tulips and other flowers at the renowned Keukenhof Gardens.

Jane Glynn
May 15, 2014
Explore the spectacular waterways of the Netherlands and Belgium with our WAA travelers! They cruised the scenic ring of canals in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and admired beautiful arrangements of Dutch tulips and other flowers at the renowned Keukenhof Gardens. Just take a look for yourself!

