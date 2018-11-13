WAA Announces Partnership with SET, LLC

MADISON, WI (Nov. 13, 2018) — The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) and UW Athletics are partnering with Sports and Entertainment Travel, LLC (SET) as the official athletic travel provider for all future UW–Madison fan travel packages.

“The Wisconsin Alumni Association is proud to partner with SET to provide Badger fans a first-class travel experience while supporting our team as they compete and represent the University of Wisconsin,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “This collaboration is yet another example of the Badger family working together to provide opportunities for alumni and fans to stay connected for life to Wisconsin.”

The relationship will allow WAA and SET to create athletic travel packages for special regular season and all postseason football games and NCAA Tournament basketball games. Additionally, SET will provide WAA specialty travel options to such sporting events as the Kentucky Derby, the Masters, and select golf trips, to name a few. These opportunities will range from land-only packages, game-day packages, and à la carte services, to all-inclusive packages with charter air.

“Our goal at SET is to create, manage, and provide an exceptional fan travel experience. We’re excited to provide our services with fan travel packages to the Wisconsin Alumni Association and to all their valued alumni, donors, and fans,” said Christy Bruce and Kyle McDonald, president and vice president of SET.

To learn more about the Wisconsin Alumni Association fan travel packages, please visit www.WAAFanTravel.com or call 877-295-3068.

About the Wisconsin Alumni Association

Founded in 1861 to promote the welfare of the University of Wisconsin and serve the interests of its graduates, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) connects, enriches, and serves a growing number of alumni to help facilitate their support of each other and the university. WAA is a division of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing UW–Madison. For more information, please visit uwalumni.com.

About Sports and Entertainment Travel, LLC

Sports and Entertainment Travel, LLC (SET) is a full-service travel and tour management company. SET’s collective experience spans the entire landscape of sports-related programs. SET pooled their expertise and deep industry connections with a common vision: to become the country’s foremost provider of sports-related group travel services. SET is committed to delivering the ultimate fan travel experience by utilizing its travel, hospitality, collegiate athletic, sports marketing, and sales experience to execute custom collegiate sports travel and hospitality programs for its partners. To learn more about SET, go to sportsandentertainmenttravel.com or call 844-438-8738.

Media Information