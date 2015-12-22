Skip Navigation

On December 20, 2015 we welcomed a new class of UW-Madison graduates into the Wisconsin Alumni family. Commencement is a life changing experience for so many people and we wanted to share some of those moments with you in this Instagram slideshow.

Dexter Patterson '14
December 22, 2015
Graduation tassel and diploma cover photo by Jeff Miller

