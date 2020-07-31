UW Week in Review: July 27 –31

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Chancellor Blank: Summer Update on Smart Restart Plans

On Tuesday, Chancellor Blank released an update to UW employees addressing plans for the fall semester. She emphasized the value of in-person instruction and the UW’s actions to keep the health and safety of all a top priority. Read more >>

UW Study Looks at New Protections for Frontline Health Care Workers During COVID-19; Recruitment Open Now

A new study led by Nasia Safdar and Daniel Shirley of the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health examines whether commonly used oral and nasal antiseptics — when used in tandem with PPE and good hygiene — can help protect frontline health care workers from COVID-19. Read more >>

The UW Now Livestream with Patricia Devine, Cheryl Gittens, and Eric Wilcots

In a recent UW Now event, UW leaders Patricia Devine, Cheryl Gittens, and Eric Wilcots discuss how to build a more inclusive campus and attract — and retain — diverse students and faculty. Read more >>

Grad Student Helping Organize PPE Production, COVID Response in Developing Countries

After volunteering in Guatemala through Engineers Without Borders in 2018, incoming UW doctoral student Rebecca Alcock ’18, MS’20 is now playing a leading role in a United Nations–backed effort to produce more PPE in developing countries. Read more >>

Terrace Life Continues, but with Precautions

The beloved campus spot is open with COVID-19 precautions in place. Haven’t had a chance to visit this summer? View this photo gallery to catch up on the best views there are. Read more>>