UW Week in Review: August 3 –7

Waisman Biomanufacturing Partners with Heat Biologics to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine

UW–Madison’s Waisman Biomanufacturing is partnering with Heat Biologics to create a COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials, and it will focus on populations most vulnerable to the disease. Phase 1 of the trials may begin in early 2021, with the UW as a trial site. Read more >>

12 Tips for Helping Your Kid through a Pandemic

Marcia Slattery ’83, MD’88, a pediatric psychiatrist, UW professor, and director of the UW Anxiety Disorders program, shares insights for how parents and adults can help kids mitigate the stress and anxiety they may be feeling during the pandemic. Read more >>

Mars 2020 Mission, Perseverance Rover Launch

On July 30, just days prior to the SpaceX landing, NASA’s Perseverance rover launched and is now on its way to Mars. The rover was created with the help of alumnus Adam Steltzner PhD’99, demonstrating that — no matter the situation — Badgers persevere. Read more >>

Joe Loehnis Works to Keep a Summer Tradition Alive

Joe Loehnis MBA’18, who became CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) last year, brought an innovative mind-set to the position — which he has applied to WCO’s pandemic plans to safely continue with the well-loved Concerts on the Square. Read more >>

Terrace Life Continues, but with PrecautiVoting Starts on Campus, with Precautionsons

This week, campus offered early, in-person absentee voting for the August 11 partisan primary. To keep voters and poll workers safe, voting was set up in four large, outdoor tents; workers wore PPE; and voters were asked to wear face masks. See a photo recap>>