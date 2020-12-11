UW Week in Review: December 7–11

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Winter Commencement

Winter 2020 Commencement is happening this weekend! Congrats to our grads, who will celebrate during a virtual ceremony and hear from keynote speaker Rose Lavelle ’17. Watch the live ceremony on Sunday >>

UW Health Designated a Hub for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, UW Health will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to health systems and long-term care facilities in the area. Read more >>

Leaders of Wisconsin’s Two Medical Schools Urge Everyone to Take Action During the COVID-19 Outbreak

“Right now, we have 1,845 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in our state. The best way to limit the deadly impact of COVID-19 in our communities is to take these simple actions,” says Robert Golden, dean of the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health and vice chancellor for medical affairs. He and Joseph Kerschner, dean of the Medical College of Wisconsin’s School of Medicine, urge state residents to stay home, wear a mask, wash their hands, and maintain distance when in public. Read more >>

BADGER HUDDLE Armchair Pregames

In the latest episode of BADGER HUDDLE, learn the origins of “Jump Around” and hear from former football players Montee Ball x’13 and Mark Tauscher ’99, MS’03. Watch the video >>

Photos: Studying through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Wonder what it was like to be a student this semester? The Wisconsin School of Business provides a glimpse into studying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. See the gallery >>

Virtual Backgrounds

Download the latest (and seasonally appropriate) backgrounds of your favorite campus spots for your next Zoom call. Everyone will be envious! See the backgrounds >>