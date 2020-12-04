UW Week in Review: November 30–December 4

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

UW Health Shares Stories

Several frontline workers at UW Health describe what their day-to-day work has been like throughout the pandemic and share what they want people to know. Listen here >>

University of Wisconsin–Madison GivingTuesday

The UW is thankful for ongoing support. This week, campus participated in GivingTuesday, during which it received much-needed support for numerous campus areas, such as the Chancellor’s Scholars Program, Hillel, and Food Insecurity Support. See the results >>

Local Performer’s Pro-Staying-at-Home Video Goes Viral, Thanks to Rafael, Ava, and Oprah

James Gavins ’15, a graduate of the UW’s First Wave program and now the creative director of the UW’s Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI), recently released a catchy anthem that’s helping people share the message of staying home during the holiday season. It’s also caught the eyes of former OMAI creative director Rafael Casal x’10, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and Oprah. Read more at Madison365 and see the music video >>

How Can We Communicate Better About COVID-19?

Kaiping Chen, a UW assistant professor of life science communications, shares with Spectrum News 1 what people need to know when it comes to effectively communicating about the pandemic, outlining four major elements. Read more >>

UW–Madison Holiday Gift Guide

’Tis the season, Badgers! If you’re holiday shopping this year, share your UW spirit with family and friends by buying from this campus gift guide. See more >>