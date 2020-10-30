Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

UW Week in Review: October 26–30

UW Week in Review: October 26–30

The UW Week in Review recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week.

October 30, 2020
UW Week in Review

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

How to Trick-or-Treat Safely during a Pandemic, According to an Epidemiologist

UW–Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones spoke with WPR on how kids and adults alike can celebrate Halloween safely. Read more >>

The Flamingos Have Flown

With 2,391 gifts and $579,587 raised, Fill the Hill 2020 was a smashing success! The UW is grateful for this support, which will help vital UW programs, scholarships, research initiatives, and more. Read more >>

Did Y’all Vote Yet, or No?

In a video shared on social media by BadgersVote, comedians Kristen Brey — who was raised in Madison — and Charlie Berens ’09 of the Manitowoc Minute remind people to vote and check in on the voting plans of their family, friends, and peers. Watch the video >>

Wisconsin Football Pauses Team Activities

After a stellar season opener, the Badger Football team announced Wednesday that it has paused its activities for at least seven days following several positive COVID-19 test results. “We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff members comes first,” said UW director of athletics Barry Alvarez. Read more >>

Chancellor Blank: Campus Budget and Furlough Update

On Monday, Chancellor Blank sent an update to all UW employees about the campus budget and further furloughs amid the pandemic. Read more >>

Want more? Follow WAA on Instagram for our weekly update — a quick and convenient way to stay connected to the UW. Check out this week’s post. 

Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ