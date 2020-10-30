UW Week in Review: October 26–30

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

How to Trick-or-Treat Safely during a Pandemic, According to an Epidemiologist

UW–Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones spoke with WPR on how kids and adults alike can celebrate Halloween safely. Read more >>

The Flamingos Have Flown

With 2,391 gifts and $579,587 raised, Fill the Hill 2020 was a smashing success! The UW is grateful for this support, which will help vital UW programs, scholarships, research initiatives, and more. Read more >>

Did Y’all Vote Yet, or No?

In a video shared on social media by BadgersVote, comedians Kristen Brey — who was raised in Madison — and Charlie Berens ’09 of the Manitowoc Minute remind people to vote and check in on the voting plans of their family, friends, and peers. Watch the video >>

Wisconsin Football Pauses Team Activities

After a stellar season opener, the Badger Football team announced Wednesday that it has paused its activities for at least seven days following several positive COVID-19 test results. “We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff members comes first,” said UW director of athletics Barry Alvarez. Read more >>

Chancellor Blank: Campus Budget and Furlough Update

On Monday, Chancellor Blank sent an update to all UW employees about the campus budget and further furloughs amid the pandemic. Read more >>