UW Week in Review: October 12–16

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Homecoming 2020

Next week, connect with alumni to celebrate your Badger pride and favorite traditions from home. Virtual events during the week lead into the much-anticipated Badger football game Friday night! See the lineup >>

Get Inside Camp Randall, Secure Your Personal Bucky Board Today

Although fans won’t be able to attend Badger football games in person this year, Wisconsin Athletics has introduced a new way to cheer on the beloved team. Fans can now submit a Bucky Board to keep their seats warm throughout the season. Read more >>

Monday, October 12 Is Indigenous Peoples Day

This past Monday, the state commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day, which came to be following the advocacy of students at Indian Community School in Franklin, Wisconsin. Aaron Bird Bear MS’10, the UW’s director of tribal relations, weighed in on the day’s significance. Read more >>

Employee Message: Looking Ahead to Thanksgiving and Beyond

The UW released an update this week to brief employees on what to expect on campus following the Thanksgiving break. Read more >>

More Poll Workers and No Arenas: Operations Researchers Offer Guidelines for Resilient Voting Systems

UW professor Laura Albert and doctoral student Adam Schmidt ’18, MS’20, PhDx’22 shared their findings on keeping voters and poll workers safe with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Their five recommendations are broad and can be applied across the country. Read more >>

One Step Ahead

Emily Voigt PhD’14 is a vaccine researcher at the Infectious Disease Research Institute in Seattle and heads its new RNA Vaccine team. She sheds light on a COVID-19 vaccine as researchers race to get it right. Read more >>