UW Week in Review: October 5–9

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Additional Changes Coming for UW Season Opener

This is a year of changing plans, and Badger football is no exception. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, the UW announced this week that it would allow only essential personnel at the Camp Randall game against Illinois at the end of the month. Read more >>

Author, Student Tell of Movement Generated by Parkland Shooting in Go Big Read Event

On October 7, the virtual keynote address for this year’s Go Big Read, Parkland: Birth of a Movement, became available. Speakers Dave Cullen, a journalist, and Jaclyn Corin, a former Stoneman Douglas student, talk about students’ resilience and actions following the tragic school shooting that killed 17. See the keynote here >>

UW Health Offers Caution on Indoor Gatherings

As cooler weather approaches, it means people are moving indoors more and more. UW Health issues guidance on staying safe from COVID-19 and the flu. Read more >>

The UW Now Livestream with Chancellor Rebecca Blank

During The UW Now Livestream on October 6, Chancellor Blank spoke to crises the UW is facing. She emphasized that the university is still planning for the long-term future and that “we will come out of this.” See the livestream >>

Adapted Fitness Changing the Perception of What’s Possible

Under the UW School of Education’s Impact 2030 initiative, the Department of Kinesiology offers an innovative Adapted Fitness program to help community members with a range of disabilities maintain healthy lifestyles. Read more >>

A Tasty Business Sprung from New Pandemic Free Time

After COVID-19 canceled her summer plans, Victoria Budin x’22 used the time at home to stir up a new baking business, Iced Illustrations, and the results are nothing short of sweet. Read more >>