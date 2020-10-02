UW Week in Review: September 28–October 2

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Here’s the Kicker: Rose Lavelle Will Speak at Commencement

World Cup star Rose Lavelle ’17 will return to campus to address this fall’s grads. See more >>

Let’s Go for a Spin Class: The Nick Is Open

The UW’s newest fitness facility — the Nicholas Recreation Center — is now open. Please wipe down the weight machine when you’re done. Read more >>

Boss Lady: Chancellor Blank Joins the NCAA Board of Governors

UW–Madison’s chief exec is now one of the leading figures in collegiate sports. Read more >>

Equity Matters: Chancellor Blank Announces Programs to Address Racial Injustice

Following up on a promise she made in July, Chancellor Blank announced a series of programs to move the campus toward being a more just and equitable community. Read more >>

Hello, Dalai! The Dalai Lama Addresses the UW’s Center for Healthy Minds

In what must be his bajillionth visit with the UW’s Center for Healthy Minds, the Dalai Lama will give a virtual talk, offering insights on how to improve well-being. Read more >>