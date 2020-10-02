Skip Navigation

UW Week in Review: September 28–October 2

The UW Week in Review recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week.

October 02, 2020
UW Week in Review

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Here’s the Kicker: Rose Lavelle Will Speak at Commencement

World Cup star Rose Lavelle ’17 will return to campus to address this fall’s grads. See more >>

Let’s Go for a Spin Class: The Nick Is Open

The UW’s newest fitness facility — the Nicholas Recreation Center — is now open. Please wipe down the weight machine when you’re done. Read more >>

Boss Lady: Chancellor Blank Joins the NCAA Board of Governors

UW–Madison’s chief exec is now one of the leading figures in collegiate sports. Read more >>

Equity Matters: Chancellor Blank Announces Programs to Address Racial Injustice

Following up on a promise she made in July, Chancellor Blank announced a series of programs to move the campus toward being a more just and equitable community. Read more >>

Hello, Dalai! The Dalai Lama Addresses the UW’s Center for Healthy Minds

In what must be his bajillionth visit with the UW’s Center for Healthy Minds, the Dalai Lama will give a virtual talk, offering insights on how to improve well-being. Read more >>

Want more? Follow WAA on Instagram for our weekly update — a quick and convenient way to stay connected to the UW. Check out this week’s post. 

