UW Week in Review: September 14–18

U.S. News Rankings: UW–Madison Rises to 42nd Overall, 13th Best Public College

UW–Madison moved up in the U.S. News & World Report’s latest college rankings, placing in a five-way tie for 42nd — up from a two-way tie for 46th last year. The rankings include nearly 400 doctoral universities around the nation. See more >>

Chancellor Blank Statement on Big Ten Return to Competition

In light of the Big Ten’s announcement to return to football this fall, Chancellor Blank released a statement addressing the decision and the safety measures in place. Read more >>

The Grainger Foundation Pledges $32 Million to UW–Madison College of Engineering

A $32 million commitment to the UW’s College of Engineering from The Grainger Foundation of Lake Forest, Illinois — the largest pledge of support in the college’s history — will aim to attract a diverse group of students and faculty as well as create the Grainger Dean of the College of Engineering endowment. Read more >>

Waisman Biomanufacturing Partners with GigaGen to Manufacture New COVID-19 Drug

The UW’s Waisman Biomanufacturing will begin making GIGA-2050, a drug that will undergo safety tests for preventing and treating COVID-19. The drug was created by GigaGen, a biotech company based in California. “GIGA-2050 is one of the most exciting manufacturing challenges we have encountered,” said Carl Ross, director of Waisman Biomanufacturing. Read more >>

UW to Eliminate Spring Break, Lengthen Winter Break to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

On Monday, the UW’s Faculty Senate voted to do away with spring break next semester and extend winter break in an effort to reduce travel and prioritize health. Read more >>

Update on COVID-19 Response

Following the UW’s switch to all-online instruction for at least two weeks, Chancellor Blank addressed the start of the fall semester as well as campus actions so far and those ahead. Among many unknowns, one thing seems to be certain: “This week and next will be critical,” Blank wrote. Read more >>