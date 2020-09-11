UW Week in Review: September 7–11

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

University Shifts to Two Weeks of Remote Instruction, Quarantines Two Residence Halls

After seeing a rapid rise in campus COVID-19 cases, Chancellor Blank announced on Wednesday that all courses will move to online-only instruction for at least two weeks. In addition, students living in Sellery and Witte Residence Halls were directed to quarantine in place. Read more >>

UW Launches New Initiative to Reduce Negative Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Research

The UW’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education has launched the Pandemic-Affected Research Continuation Initiative, which will support projects interrupted by COVID-19. Read more >>

The UW Now Livestream with Thomas Friedrich ’97, PhD’03, Nasia Safdar MS’02, PhD’09, and Phill Gross ’82, MS’83

UW experts and alumni Thomas Friedrich ’97, PhD’03; Nasia Safdar MS’02, PhD’09; and Phill Gross ’82, MS’83 joined during the latest UW Now Livestream to discuss the progress so far in the treatment of, testing for, and vaccines against COVID-19. Watch the presentation >>

Healthy Advice: A Research-Based Guide to Choosing the Right Mask for You

Scott Sanders, a UW professor of mechanical engineering, recently studied the efficacy of non-medical-grade masks — and the results are not only important for stopping the spread of COVID-19, but they’ll also be useful as the cold and flu season approaches, he said. See the results here >>

Wade Fetzer III ’59

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association mourns the passing of Wade Fetzer III ’59. The proud Badger and longtime friend of the UW, who supported many campus spaces and initiatives, died in August. Read more >>

Claudia Guzmán named director of Multicultural Student Center

Claudia Guzmán stepped into the roles of assistant dean and director of the UW’s Multicultural Student Center in August. “I want the center to be a space where students of color can feel completely comfortable,” she said. Read more >>