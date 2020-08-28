UW Week in Review: August 23–28

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Campus Leaders React to Kenosha Shooting

On Monday, Lori Reesor, the UW’s vice chancellor for student affairs, responded to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.. Read more >>

UW Health Experts Share Vaccine Overview

As researchers work to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, UW Health officials provide answers to questions surrounding vaccines — from how they’re tested to why they work. Read more >>

Ball Gives His All for Madison’s Homeless

Former Badger football star Montee Ball x’13 is helping keep individuals who are homeless safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. As he assists others, the experience is also leaving an impact on him. “This is a project that I’ll think back on for the rest of my life,” he said. Read more >>

New Medical Students Welcomed to UW in Virtual White Coat Ceremony

Last Friday, incoming medical students commemorated their start in the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health through a virtual White Coat Ceremony. Read more >>

Memorial Union, Union South Closes to the Public Starting Friday

For the time being, Terrace-goers will not be able to enjoy the lake view from the beloved sunburst chairs unless they’re a current student or a staff or faculty member. As of today, the Memorial Union and Union South have closed to the public. Read more >>

Visiting Students Can Find a Badger Path through College During the Pandemic

The UW has invited visiting students who have not yet started or completed an undergraduate degree to earn college credit, either in-person or online, with the university this fall. Read more >>