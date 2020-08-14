UW Week in Review: August 10–14

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Blank, Alvarez Statement on Big Ten Decision

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Chancellor Blank and UW athletic director Barry Alvarez responded to the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its fall season. “At the end of the day, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is our top priority. Nothing is more important,” they wrote. Read more >>

Simpler COVID-19 Test Could Provide Results in Hours from Saliva

The UW’s AIDS Vaccine Research Laboratory has developed a COVID-19 testing method, currently under trial and not approved for clinical diagnosis, that could provide results more quickly than other common tests. Read more >>

Q & A: UW’s Jonathan Temte on Status of a Coronavirus Vaccines and How It Will be Distributed

Jonathan Temte MD’87, PhD’93, a physician and an associate dean of the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health, shares his insights about a COVID-19 vaccine with the Cap Times. Temte is a member of a panel that will help inform the CDC about how to deploy the vaccine once it’s developed. Read more >>

The UW Now Livestream with Robert Golden and Alan Kaplan

Robert Golden, the dean of the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health, and Alan Kaplan, CEO of UW Health, discuss the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has affected health care, and how changes may carry into the industry’s future. Read more >>

Preparing Classrooms for Students’ Return

In accordance with the UW’s Smart Restart plan, campus staff members have begun readying classrooms and common spaces for students’ return for the fall semester. See the gallery >>