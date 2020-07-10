UW Week in Review: July 6–10

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read some of our biggest stories from the week, and be sure to follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

UW Virtual Panel Discussion Examines How Racism Impacts Students on a Predominantly White Campus

On Wednesday, the UW’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement (DDEEA) hosted a virtual panel discussion with faculty, alumni, and students who addressed racism’s presence on campus — and the need for change. Read more >>

Addressing Racial Inequities on Campus

In a blog post shared on Wednesday, Chancellor Rebecca Blank recognized racial inequities on campus and outlined actions the UW will take to address them. Read more >>

Introducing the Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work

This is a love story like no other: Joel Berman, in fulfilling a promise to his late wife Sandra Rosenbaum ’72, MS’76, has made a generous gift to the UW’s School of Social Work in her honor. Read more >>

Can Your Mask Stop a Cough? Mask Study Using a Laser

Using laser lighting, UW professor Scott Sanders models the efficacy of different mask styles in a video demonstration and provides tips for staying safe. Watch now >>

Build Your Resilience with These 10 Questions

Amid a time that involves a pandemic, economic fallout, and continued racial injustices, Travis Wright, UW professor of counseling psychology, sheds light on the collective trauma we’re facing and provides actionable prompts to help build resilience. Read more >>

6 Fun Facts about the Terrace

Think you know all there is to know about the Terrace? Think again! The Wisconsin Union shared several fun facts about the beloved campus spot, and one thing is apparent: Badgers love their Babcock. Read more >>