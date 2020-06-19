UW Week in Review: June 15–19

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read some of our biggest stories from the week, and be sure to follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Join Madison’s June 19th Virtual 2020 Juneteenth Celebration

The Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination invited those in the area to partake in its annual Juneteenth celebration, which commemorates the nation’s end to slavery. This year, the events — offered throughout the week — have been held virtually and under the theme, “Exemplifying Our Legacy of Resilience.” Read more >>

Smart Return to Campus for Fall 2020

The UW details its plan for a safe return to campus for the fall semester (which will begin September 2), and Chancellor Blank releases a message to the Badger community. Read more >>

Welcome to the Summer 2020 Terrace

Just in time for summer, Badgers will be able to enjoy the Terrace through a phased reopening. Before visiting, be sure to learn about the new safety precautions and reservation process put into place. Read more >>

Pets and Quarantine: Five Things to Know

With “hoomans” home now more than ever, Patricia McConnell ’81, MS’84, PhD’88, a certified applied animal behaviorist and adjunct professor in the UW’s Department of Zoology, explains the effects this has on pets. There are five things pet owners should know about animal care today and for the future. Read more >>

Payback’s a Gift

When receiving a $2,200 refund for her son’s residence-hall fees, Amy Lambert ’83 — in a position to help — decided to pay it forward to the UW’s Emergency Student Relief Fund, which provides assistance to financially vulnerable students during this time of crisis. Read more >>

Vote Now for The Red Shirt™, 13th Edition

What will The Red Shirt, 13th Edition look like? You decide! Voting is now open for this year’s design. Read more >>