UW Week in Review: June 8–12

UW Week in Review

Junior Journalism Student Interviews NAACP President on “Meet the Press: College Roundtable”

UW junior Tamia Fowlkes x’22 recently appeared on the NBC News show to interview NAACP president Derrick Johnson, discussing protests against police brutality seen across the world and how to hold leaders accountable. Read more >>

Black Lives Matter Solidarity March

On June 7, thousands of people came together on campus to take part in “Finishing the Work: Black Lives Matter Solidarity March,” organized and sponsored by the local pastors of the African American Council of Churches. See a video and images from the demonstration >>

How Do You Decide if Children Can Play Together Again?

As some establishments around the nation begin to reopen, the New York Times spoke with UW associate professor and pediatrician Dipesh Navsaria about the difficult decision many parents face in determining when their kids can visit friends. Read more >>

COVID-19 and Misinformation: The UW Now Livestream with Ajay Sethi

During The UW Now Livestream event on June 9, UW associate professor Ajay Sethi addressed the vast amount of misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and fielded questions from participants. Read more and see the video >>

Healthy Minds in Practice: Compassion for All Beings

As we work through many complex emotions in the face of racial injustices, join Daniela Labra Cardero of the UW’s Center for Healthy Minds in a 10-minute practice that guides listeners in removing barriers and instilling compassion. Listen >>