UW Week in Review: May 18–22

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read some of our biggest stories from the week, and be sure to follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Planning for a Safe Return to Campus

Chancellor Rebecca Blank recently published a blog post announcing the early work-in-progress of the UW’s plans for a phased reopening in the fall, which could include a blend of in-person and online instruction in order to prioritize the health and safety of UW students, staff, and faculty. Read more >>

New Order Aims to Promote Public Safety in Campus Gathering Spots

In an effort to promote public safety, UW–Madison has adopted a new order requiring physical distancing in campus spaces. In conjunction with the order, temporary fencing will be installed Friday on the Memorial Union Terrace and Alumni Park until a reopening process is in place. There are sunburst-shaped holes in our Badger hearts, but we’ll hope to be back soon! Read more >>

UW–Madison Astrophysicists Donate Computing Resources to Aid COVID-19 Research

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory, located at the South Pole with computers back at UW–Madison, is part of an effort that’s helping researchers learn more about how coronavirus affects humans. Read more >>

Help from Chinese Alumni

Badgers help Badgers, as demonstrated by three WAA chapters in China. They came together to raise some $20,000 for the UW Health COVID-19 Response Fund, helping initiatives such as PPE for health care providers and patients, research, and patients experiencing financial hardship. Read more >>

For the Class of 2020, a Graduation Season Like No Other

The UW’s 2020 grads are right to feel cheated, said Chancellor Rebecca Blank as she spoke to CBS News about commencement and the challenges new alumni face after their graduation. But “they will have a sense of bonding and of purpose that comes out of this.” Read more >>

Finding Your “Pandemic Purpose”

Finished work, walked the dog, gave your latest hobby another go, and still feeling a bit lost? Check out this video from the School of Human Ecology’s Christine Whelan on finding your “pandemic purpose.” Read more >>