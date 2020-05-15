UW Week in Review: May 11–15

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on each link below to read some of our biggest stories from the week, and be sure to follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Spring Commencement 2020: A Virtual Party Heard Round the World

During a virtual commencement ceremony last Saturday that featured remarks by bestselling author James Patterson, graduates celebrated at homes across the globe. See Patterson’s speech and learn about the Class of 2020’s experience. Read more >>

Badger Brothers: Saving Lives and Striving for a Healthier World

From helping patients in rural communities to patients in New York, twin brothers Jesse ’08, MD’14 and Joel ’08, MPH’12, MD’14 Charles are facing the pandemic head on and are sharing what they’re seeing. Read more >>

How Plasma Transfusions May Heal COVID-19 Patients

Featured on CBS News, UW Hospital is a medical facility that’s used transfusion of plasma donated by those recovered from COVID to treat patients. Could it be the treatment we need until a vaccine is available? Read more >>

Research on Viral Junk, Quicker Drug Testing Could Help Outflank Coronaviruses

John Yin, a UW chemical engineering professor, and his colleagues are investigating whether “junk” that’s appeared in mouse coronaviruses appear in human coronaviruses. If it does, it could have implications for how the viruses spread in humans. Read more >>

Cloth Face Coverings

Wisconsin 4-H shared step-by-step directions for making masks — and what to do when you’re out of elastic. Read more >>