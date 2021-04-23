UW Week in Review: February 22–26

We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

UW System Planning to Maximize In-Person Instruction for Fall 2021 Semester

UW System president Tommy Thompson ’63, JD’66 addresses his goals for the fall semester, including plans to offer at least 75 percent of all classes in person while also adhering to safety protocols. Read more >>

Capital Budget Plan Is Cornerstone for UW–Madison Growth

On Monday, Wisconsin governor Tony Evers ’73, MS’76, PhD’86 released his proposed 2021–23 capital budget, which calls for two new academic campus buildings: one for the College of Engineering, and the other for the College of Letters & Science. Read more >>

UW Alumna Linda Thomas-Greenfield Confirmed as Ambassador to the United Nations

Linda Thomas-Greenfield MA’75 was confirmed as the 31st U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday. “The UW–Madison community celebrates this appointment by one of our best alums to one of the top diplomatic jobs in the country,” said Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Read more >>

Advice about the End of the Pandemic, from a Combat Veteran

In a recent article for Newsweek, Chad Gibbs PhDx’22 pulled from his experience as a former solider to offer advice about what to do when the pandemic ends. Read more >>

20 Million Years of Life Lost to COVID-19

According to a new analysis coauthored by UW professor Adeline Lo, more than 20 million years of life have been lost across 81 countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more >>

UW Now Livestream: An Update on COVID-19 Treatments, Vaccines, and Variants

What have been COVID-19’s impacts in the past year? UW experts William Hartman; Nasia Safdar MS’02, PhD’09; and Jonathan Temte MD’87, PhD’93 shared their insights during a livestream on Tuesday. See the presentation >>