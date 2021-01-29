UW Week in Review: January 25–29

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank: Up to 70,000 Tests Per Week Will Help Protect Our Campus and Community

With the spring semester now underway, so is vigorous campus testing. In an article for the Wisconsin State Journal, Chancellor Blank outlined the UW’s testing and safety measures this spring, noting that campus plans to conduct up to 70,000 tests per week — up from 12,000 to 14,000 tests per week in fall. Read more >>

‘It Helps Tremendously’: Mobile Vaccination Teams Set Out to Expand Access

Channel 3000 featured Wisconsin’s mobile vaccination program, which aims to accelerate vaccine distribution and expand access throughout the state. UW students are helping the initiative to deliver vaccinations. Read more >>

UW–Madison to Begin Vaccinating Members of Campus Community Aged 65 and Older

The UW’s University Health Services, an approved vaccinator, is ready to inoculate campus students and employees who are 65 years of age and older. Read more >>

What Does a Chancellor Do Anyway?

In a recent blog post, Chancellor Blank described her duties as the UW’s Chancellor and why she feels honored to serve in this role. Read more >>

Student’s Resilience Through 2020 Is Inspiring

Shehrose Charania x’21, a UW–Madison senior and Posse scholar, described the adversity she and her family faced in 2020 and her hopes for healing in the new year. Read more >>