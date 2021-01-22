UW Week in Review: January 18–22

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

MLK Day Replay

This week, the nation marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and UW–Madison recalled his visits to campus. In 1965, he spoke at the Stock Pavilion, and you can still hear excerpts of his speech. Listen >>

COVID Courage

What keeps people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine? In a recent issue of Scientific American, UW experts offered their advice for how to help people overcome their fear of the shots that could help end the pandemic. Roll up your sleeve >>

Supply Side

The pandemic has been hard on America’s poor and on the organizations that serve them. But Business Badgers are coming to the rescue. Drawing on their supply-chain skills, these students are helping keep the country’s poorest fed, even while COVID-19 ravages the economy. Read >>

Wise Guys

With disease, hardship, and political division, the last year has been hard on many Americans. Where should we look for peace of mind? UW professors Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen and Richard Davidson offer their tips for finding wisdom and well-being in this week’s UW Now Livestream. Watch >>

Take a Shot

The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines offered promise in November, but getting those shots into arms has proven a complicated task. UW experts have created a tool for the best way to distribute vaccines while supply runs short of demand. Ouch >>

The Cookie Crumbles

If you attended the UW in the 1960s and early 1970s, then one treat defined the experience: the guerilla cookie. It was created and sold by Ted Odell ’64, and when he decided to quit the business, he kept his recipe secret. Earlier this month, Odell passed away, and so the mystery will live forever. Bummer >>