UW Week in Review: January 11–15

UW Week in Review

Memorial Moments

In the last 10 months, COVID-19 has taken the lives of nearly 400,000 Americans. It’s hard to process what that means, but Omar Poler ’07, MA’10 takes a moment each week to honor those who have died. Remember >>

Plasma Power

Jasmine Zapata MD’13, MPH’17 isn’t just a UW physician — she’s also a COVID-19 survivor. And if you’re a survivor, too, she wants your blood — or at least your blood plasma. Donate the fluid to help others survive the disease. Give blood >>

App-Peal

How will campus keep a lid on COVID-19 infections? With the assistance of mobile technology. Students, faculty, and staff can download the Safer Badgers app to help them keep track of their required testing and to trace their contacts. Tap >>

Two, Four, Six, Eight! Now It’s Time to Meditate

The UW may have the most centered athletes — mentally, at least. The Badgers are at the forefront of mindfulness training efforts among college athletics. Om >>

Pandemic Depression

This pandemic has gone on a long time, and it’s hard not to let COVID-19 get you down. UW psychologist Shanda Wells has some tips for dealing with depression during this difficult time on a new episode of Badger Talks. Watch >>

Doggin’ It

Nothing helps lift the spirits like time spent with a furry friend. The Wisconsin Union held its annual Hound Hike on January 9, and we’ve got pictures to get your tail wagging. See the photo gallery >>