Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Advocacy

>

UW Tenure Saves the State Money

UW Tenure Saves the State Money

Rebekah Hunt
July 11, 2016
Advocacy >

While many University of Wisconsin System advocates focus on the danger that loss of tenure provides to the protection of academic freedom, at its core, tenure plays an even more critical role in the state's economy: it saves Wisconsin money!

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

UW–Madison Alumni Petition Governor Evers and Legislature

More than 800 alumni from across the state call for increased support.

Read More >
Advocacy,
News Releases,
News
story

Engineering and Letters and Sciences building projects are Capital Budget priorities in 2021

To meet the growing demand to graduate students with the skills for today’s job market, UW-Madison is strategically investing in building projects ...

Read More >
Advocacy,
Campus Places & Spaces,
News