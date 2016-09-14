Skip Navigation

UW-Madison's Plans for Campus Prepare a Key State Institution for a Bright Future

UW-Madison’s Plans for Campus Prepare a Key State Institution for a Bright Future

Matt Rogge
September 14, 2016
With a goal of educating young minds for centuries to come, UW-Madison's campus master plan highlights a long timeline of potential changes to be made to campus, from improved parking availability to the demolition of Van Hise in order to make room for a grassy mall.

