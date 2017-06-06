Skip Navigation

UW–Madison leadership center to honor Governor Tommy Thompson

Matt Rogge
June 06, 2017
A new policy research “Center on Leadership” on campus would be named after Wisconsin alumnus, UW advocate, and longest-serving governor, Tommy Thompson. Supporters say the center will encourage bipartisan dialogue and fund speakers across the UW System.

